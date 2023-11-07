HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,037,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

