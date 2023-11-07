HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,522 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

