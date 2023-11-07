HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 535 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $639.05 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.