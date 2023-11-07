HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 704 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 35,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

