HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Further Reading

