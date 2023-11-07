HC Wainwright Comments on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMGN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,520. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

