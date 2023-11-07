HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

