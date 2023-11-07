HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $49,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

