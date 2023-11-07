Head to Head Analysis: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39% Akerna -251.68% -475.50% -71.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RocketFuel Blockchain and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Akerna has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 29.37 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -1.38 Akerna $13.65 million 0.15 -$79.06 million ($7.37) -0.04

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akerna beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

