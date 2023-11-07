Head to Head Analysis: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) versus Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Tower and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 13 0 2.93 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

American Tower currently has a consensus target price of $227.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Given American Tower’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Power REIT.

This table compares American Tower and Power REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $11.06 billion 7.87 $1.77 billion $1.53 122.00 Power REIT $8.52 million 0.27 -$14.25 million N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 6.46% 5.97% 1.07% Power REIT -339.12% -47.90% -20.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats Power REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.