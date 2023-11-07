Head to Head Analysis: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $6.04 million 5.03 -$7.54 million ($0.89) -4.93 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.98 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Expion360 has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Expion360 and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -102.77% -181.27% -121.41% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

