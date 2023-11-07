Head to Head Survey: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) versus PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) and PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of PepGen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Affimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of PepGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affimed and PepGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -357.49% -79.96% -60.31% PepGen N/A -40.53% -34.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $43.58 million 1.38 -$90.61 million ($0.78) -0.52 PepGen N/A N/A -$69.10 million ($3.26) -1.56

This table compares Affimed and PepGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PepGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affimed. PepGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Affimed and PepGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 1 7 0 2.88 PepGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Affimed presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,268.50%. PepGen has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 434.31%. Given Affimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affimed is more favorable than PepGen.

Risk & Volatility

Affimed has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepGen has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PepGen beats Affimed on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops AFM32, an ICE candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration with Artiva Biotherapeutics to develop the combination of AFM13 with Artiva's AB-101 NK cell therapy; license and strategic collaboration agreement with Roivant Sciences Ltd. to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules, including AFM32, in oncology; and research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates, which includes novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to treat multiple cancers. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. PepGen Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

