Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 496,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 58,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Henry Schein by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

