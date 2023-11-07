Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,016,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,725,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

