Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.