Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.