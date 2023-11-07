Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

