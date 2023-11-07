Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) will be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HBM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

