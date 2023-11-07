Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 132.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $234.60 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $246.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

