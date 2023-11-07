Hyperfine (HYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 500.89%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hyperfine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyperfine by 147.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperfine



Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

