IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 559 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,513,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,496,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.