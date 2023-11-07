IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

TYL opened at $412.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

