IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

