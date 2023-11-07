IFP Advisors Inc Has $235,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 21,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 931.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.