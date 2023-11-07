IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. GSK’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

