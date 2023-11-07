IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,318,000 after purchasing an additional 380,417 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

