IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,073 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,650 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,108 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

BRSP opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

