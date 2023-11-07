ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.22.

IMGN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,227 shares of company stock worth $7,152,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

