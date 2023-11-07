INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) vs. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Critical Analysis

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.08%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -12,246.88% -49.56% -36.50% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares INmune Bio and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $224,000.00 584.91 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -4.78 Genetic Technologies $8.69 million 1.59 -$7.91 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio.

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

