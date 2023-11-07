Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

INVA stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $888.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Innoviva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 970.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

