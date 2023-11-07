InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,936,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,278,885. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,979,122,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $785.00 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $48,925,622 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

