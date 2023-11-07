Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 29.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,836 shares of company stock worth $3,866,145. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

