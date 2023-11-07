Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $412.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.10 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

