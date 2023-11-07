International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Critical Contrast

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capita and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.03%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Capita.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

84.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capita and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $3.73 billion 0.10 $92.52 million N/A N/A International Money Express $609.72 million 0.98 $57.33 million $1.51 11.21

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express.

Risk & Volatility

Capita has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 9.33% 43.09% 13.78%

Summary

International Money Express beats Capita on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers capita licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; education service and local education authority software; various solutions that help businesses create connected experiences that deliver right message across organisations, customers, and suppliers; solutions for central and local government services; corporate learning and capita apprenticeship solutions; and employer branding and marketing, flexible workforce solutions, agile resourcing solutions, executive and specialist recruitment, background checking and vetting, and digital HR management and transformation solutions. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data, insights, and remediation solutions; automation, critical communication systems, finance and payment software, local education authority software, management information systems, and workforce management software solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT. and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

