International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in International Paper by 212.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 43.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

