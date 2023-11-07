InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

InterRent REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.