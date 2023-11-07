InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
