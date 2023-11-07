Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

KBWD opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

