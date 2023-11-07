Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

