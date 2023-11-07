Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

