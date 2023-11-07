Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

