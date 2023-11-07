iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after purchasing an additional 539,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,972,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 231,077 shares in the last quarter.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
