iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 576,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

