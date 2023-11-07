iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

