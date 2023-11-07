iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

