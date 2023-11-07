iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $39,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IYG stock opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $176.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

