iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $52,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

