Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,516,712 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,119,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,516,712 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.86% of NVIDIA worth $8,933,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

