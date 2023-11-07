JMP Securities Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Shares of CFLT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

