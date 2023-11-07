John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) vs. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Financial Survey

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares John Wood Group and Suncor Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.75 2.33 Suncor Energy $44.97 billion 0.97 $6.98 billion $3.37 9.97

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than John Wood Group. John Wood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncor Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.3% of John Wood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares John Wood Group and Suncor Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A Suncor Energy 11.30% 20.19% 9.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for John Wood Group and Suncor Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wood Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Suncor Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

John Wood Group presently has a consensus target price of $703.50, indicating a potential upside of 40,331.03%. Suncor Energy has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.72%. Given John Wood Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe John Wood Group is more favorable than Suncor Energy.

Dividends

John Wood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. John Wood Group pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suncor Energy pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. John Wood Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats John Wood Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences. The Operations segment offers decarbonisation, maintenance, modifications, brownfield engineering, asset management, and decommissioning services. The Consulting segment provides technical consulting, digital consulting, and energy asset and technology solutions. The Investment Services segment engages in industrial power and heavy civil engineering activities. John Wood Group PLC was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations in the East Coast of Canada. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and petrochemical products; and markets, transports, and manages refined and petrochemical products, and other purchased products through the retail and wholesale networks. This segment also involved in trading of crude oil, natural gas, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

