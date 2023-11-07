Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $365.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

